NEW DELHI Nov 24 Indian shares reversed losses to provisionally close 1.08 percent higher on Thursday after hitting a two-year low in the previous session, led by gains in engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro and Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 169.82 points to 15,869.79, with 24 of the components in green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 1.06 percent to 4,756.50. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)