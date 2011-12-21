MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian shares provisionally closed 3.6 percent higher on Wednesday, ending their 5-day losing streak, bolstered by bargain buying and firm global markets.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 550.6 points at 15,727.7, with all but one of its components closing up.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 3.28 percent to 4,693.15. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)