BRIEF-Hotel Properties FY net profit S$103.5 mln vs S$81.7 mln
* Recommends first and final one-tier tax exempt cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share
MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.5 percent higher on Monday, helped by a government decision to allow foreign investors to directly buy stocks, amid worries about the global economy.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 0.51 percent higher at 15,533.95, with 19 of its components in the green.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 0.3 percent to 4,640.05. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)
* Recommends first and final one-tier tax exempt cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."
Feb 27 Top Spring International Holdings Limited :