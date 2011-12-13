MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian shares provisionally closed up 1.21 percent on Tuesday, after a three-day slide, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 191.63 points at 16,061.98, with three of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.76 percent at 4,800.60 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)