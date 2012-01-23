MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian shares provisionally ended nearly flat on Monday, as gains in banking and consumer goods stocks were offset by a decline in Reliance Industries after it reported its first quarterly profit fall in two years.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.03 percent or 4.57 points to 16,734.44 with 13 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.05 percent at 5,046.25. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)