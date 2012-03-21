BRIEF-Publity receives additional mandate to exploit EUR 831 mln NPL portfolio
* Additional mandate to exploit a further NPL portfolio with receivables of around 831 million euros ($876.87 million)
MUMBAI, March 21 Indian shares provisionally rose 1.74 percent on Wednesday, led by gains in export-focused technology companies and banks.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 302.03 points to 17,618.21 while the 50-share Nifty index added 1.83 percent to end at 5,371.40. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Kaustubh Kulkarni)
* Ayala enters e-commerce, acquires 43.3% stake in Zalora Philippines
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Japan's SoftBank Group on Thursday denied it was in talks with Vodafone Plc's Indian unit and Idea Cellular to pick up a stake in a potential merger between the two Indian wireless carriers.