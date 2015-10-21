MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian shares edged slightly lower on Wednesday for a second straight session as a steep fall in Chinese markets revived global risk aversion, while caution ahead of key corporate earnings also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.07 percent lower after rising as much as 0.5 percent before China's markets began their steep fall.

The broader NSE index shed 0.12 percent.

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)