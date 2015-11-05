MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian shares closed at five-week
lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve Governor reiterated the
possibility of raising interest rates in December, while caution
ahead of Bihar state exit polls accelerated the selloff.
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.94 percent,
closing at its lowest level since Oct 1.
The broader NSE index ended 1.05 percent lower, also
closing at its lowest level since Oct 1. The index has booked
losses in eight out of the last nine sessions.
Both indices marked their biggest single-day percentage loss
since Sept. 22.
For a midday report, click
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)