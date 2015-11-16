MUMBAI Nov 16 India's NSE index bounced back to post its biggest single-day percentage gain in a month on local media reports that the government would discuss a roadmap to roll out the proposed goods and services tax (GST) next month.

The government plans to implement GST, India's most ambitious tax reform in decades, from April 1 next year.

The broader NSE index gained 0.57 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct.16.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.58 percent higher, recording its biggest percentage gain in a day since Oct. 23.

