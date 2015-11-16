BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
MUMBAI Nov 16 India's NSE index bounced back to post its biggest single-day percentage gain in a month on local media reports that the government would discuss a roadmap to roll out the proposed goods and services tax (GST) next month.
The government plans to implement GST, India's most ambitious tax reform in decades, from April 1 next year.
The broader NSE index gained 0.57 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since Oct.16.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.58 percent higher, recording its biggest percentage gain in a day since Oct. 23.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.