MUMBAI Nov 18 India's benchmark BSE index recorded its biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly two months as lingering concerns about earnings and a worsening global risk environment hit blue chips across the board.

The BSE index closed 1.48 percent lower, its biggest single-day percentage fall since Sept. 22.

The broader NSE index ended 1.35 percent lower, registering its biggest single-day percentage fall in over a week.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)