Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Nov 18 India's benchmark BSE index recorded its biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly two months as lingering concerns about earnings and a worsening global risk environment hit blue chips across the board.
The BSE index closed 1.48 percent lower, its biggest single-day percentage fall since Sept. 22.
The broader NSE index ended 1.35 percent lower, registering its biggest single-day percentage fall in over a week.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order