MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian shares made modest gains on Friday but recorded their first weekly gain in four as consumer goods stocks rose after a panel recommended a 23.55 percent pay hike for current and former government employees.

The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher after gaining as much as 0.81 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.1 percent higher after gaining as much as 0.84 percent earlier.

For the week, the BSE index gained 1 percent while the NSE index rose 1.22 percent, recording their best weekly performance since the week ended on Oct. 9. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)