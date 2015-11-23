BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian stocks ended slightly lower on Monday, giving up two sessions of gains as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts in a holiday-shortened week.
The broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.19 percent.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates