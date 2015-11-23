MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian stocks ended slightly lower on Monday, giving up two sessions of gains as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts in a holiday-shortened week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.19 percent.

