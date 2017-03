MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian stocks fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by weak European markets and as investors churned positions ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts this week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.22 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.17 percent.

Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

