BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian shares fell on Wednesday as lenders such as State Bank of India declined on caution ahead of the unveiling of a new methodology for calculating lending rates while broader sentiment was also hit by continued worries about a U.S. rate hike.
The broader NSE index ended 0.3 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.2 percent.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage: