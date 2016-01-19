Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak as beaten-down banking and financial stocks and Reliance Industries recovered, while sentiment was also supported by hopes for stimulus measures in China.
The broader NSE index rose 1.14 percent, posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since Dec. 17. The benchmark BSE index gained 1.21 percent.
Reliance Industries rose 2.6 percent, while ICICI Bank gained 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order