MUMBAI Dec 11 India's NSE index closed nearly 1 percent lower on Friday to hit a three-month low, below the key 7,600 level, as lenders slumped after the central bank said it would examine how the sector was dealing with bad debt.

The broader NSE index ended 0.95 percent lower after falling to its lowest intra-day level since Sept. 8 earlier in the session. The index has lost 2.20 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.82 percent lower, losing 2.32 percent during the week.

The NSE and the BSE indexes recorded their second straight week of declines.

