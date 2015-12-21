BRIEF-Eurosic announces unwinding of cross participation with Fonciere de Paris
* Unwind of the cross participation between Eurosic and Fonciere de Paris
MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian stocks rose about 1 percent on Monday along with their Asian counterparts while aggressive buying by domestic funds also lent support to the market.
The broader NSE index ended 0.93 percent higher while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.85 percent at close.
LONDON, April 3 Yields on South Africa's sovereign dollar-bonds rose across the curve on Monday after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's sovereign credit rating to 'junk', citing fiscal policy risk following the sacking of finance minister Pravin Gordhan.