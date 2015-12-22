BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian stocks closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by IT stocks as sentiment turned cautious in a holiday-shortened week.
The broader NSE index fell 0.62 percent, while the benchmark BSE index slipped 0.56 percent.
Local markets will be shut on Friday for Christmas.
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI