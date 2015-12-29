BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian stocks made modest gains on Tuesday propped by auto stocks and a small recovery in banking shares, while the year-end holiday season and caution ahead of the derivatives contracts expiry on Thursday kept participation low.
The broader NSE index gained marginally to end 0.05 percent higher while the benchmark BSE index was up 0.17 percent.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
April 2 A toddler and her mother were killed when a possible tornado flipped over a mobile home in Louisiana, authorities said on Sunday, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing hail and fierce winds to parts of the U.S. South.