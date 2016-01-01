MUMBAI Jan 1 India's NSE index staged a late rebound on Friday to end at its highest level in nearly two months after public sector banking shares led financials higher, while gains in stocks such as Tata Motors also provided some support.

The broader NSE index ended 0.21 percent higher at 7,963.20, its highest close since Nov. 4.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.17 percent higher at 26,160.90, its highest close since Dec. 1.

Both the NSE and BSE have gained for three consecutive weeks with the NSE rising 1.3 percent and the BSE gaining 1.25 percent.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)