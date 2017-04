MUMBAI Jan 4 India's NSE index ended over 2 percent lower on Monday, posting its biggest single-day percentage fall in over four months amid a global sell-off triggered by China.

The broader NSE index fell 2.16 percent, its biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 1.

The benchmark BSE index ended 2.05 percent lower, its biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.

