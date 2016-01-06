MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian stocks closed at their lowest level in three weeks as worries over a weak Chinese yuan and escalating geo-political tensions in Asia after North Korea said it tested a hydrogen bomb weighed on markets.

The broader NSE index ended 0.56 percent lower while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.68 percent at close, marking their lowest close since Dec. 15 and a third straight session of losses.

