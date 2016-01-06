BRIEF-Austock Group announces FUMA as at March 31
* "this consists of an increase in FUM of $21.9 million (or 3.2%) and an increase in fuma of $10.2 million (or 0.49%), since 31 december 2016." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian stocks closed at their lowest level in three weeks as worries over a weak Chinese yuan and escalating geo-political tensions in Asia after North Korea said it tested a hydrogen bomb weighed on markets.
The broader NSE index ended 0.56 percent lower while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.68 percent at close, marking their lowest close since Dec. 15 and a third straight session of losses.
LONDON, April 12 Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.