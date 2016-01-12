Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian shares extended losses on Tuesday, falling to fresh 1-1/2-year lows as risk aversion ahead of a slew of corporate results, including from Tata Consultancy Services, weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.58 percent lower at its lowest close since May 30, 2014.
The broader NSE index ended 0.71 percent lower, its lowest close since July 14, 2014.
For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order