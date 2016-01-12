MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian shares extended losses on Tuesday, falling to fresh 1-1/2-year lows as risk aversion ahead of a slew of corporate results, including from Tata Consultancy Services, weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.58 percent lower at its lowest close since May 30, 2014.

The broader NSE index ended 0.71 percent lower, its lowest close since July 14, 2014.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)