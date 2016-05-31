BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 31 Indian shares edged down on Tuesday after five consecutive sessions of gains as investors took profits, but indexes were still up for a third straight month, outperforming all regional markets.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent to end at 26,667.96, but gained 4.1 percent this month.
In dollar terms, the index rose 4 percent in May, overtaking the Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index as the best performer in the region this month, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The broader NSE index fell 0.22 percent to 8,160.10. (Reporting by Manoj B Rawal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage: