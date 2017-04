BENGALURU/MUMBAI, March 17 India's NSE index rose 0.18 percent on Thursday tracking a rally in Asian markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer rate hikes this year, but profit-taking capped broader advances.

The broader NSE index rose 0.18 percent to end at 7,512.55 points, but the benchmark BSE index fell 0.02 percent to 24,677.37 points.

For the midday report see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in BENGALURU and Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)