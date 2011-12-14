MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian shares provisionally
closed down 0.9 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, after
November's inflation print disappointed investors as it remained
above 9 percent for a 12th straight month.
The wholesale price index (WPI), India's main inflation
gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a
9.73 percent rise in October, but above the 9.04 percent
increase forecast in a Reuters poll.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended
down 135.49 points at 15,867.02, with 26 of its components
closing in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down
0.78 percent at 4,763.25 points.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)