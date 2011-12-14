MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.9 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, after November's inflation print disappointed investors as it remained above 9 percent for a 12th straight month.

The wholesale price index (WPI), India's main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October, but above the 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 135.49 points at 15,867.02, with 26 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.78 percent at 4,763.25 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)