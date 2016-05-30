MUMBAI May 30 Indian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday after earnings of blue chips such as Hindalco Industries Ltd beat street estimates, boosting hopes that the economy was recovering.

The broader NSE index rose 0.27 percent to 8,178.50, and has now gained 5.5 percent over the five sessions to Monday.

The benchmark BSE index advanced 0.27 percent to 26,725.60. Hindalco ended 12 percent higher.