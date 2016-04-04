April 4 Indian shares rose on Monday, tracking gains in Asian equities following an upbeat U.S. jobs report, but caution prevailed a day before the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting at which it is expected to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points.

The broader NSE index rose 0.59 percent to end at 7,758.80, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.51 percent to close at 25,399.65.

