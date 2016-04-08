BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena posts Dec-qtr loss
* Dec quarter net loss 215.9 million rupees versus profit 3.5 million rupees year ago
April 8 Indian shares closed little changed on Friday as investors took a pause before a busy week of corporate results, but the stock indexes posted their biggest weekly fall in six due to profit-taking in recent outperformers.
The broader NSE index closed 0.12 percent higher at 7,555.20, but posted a 2 percent fall for the week.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.05 percent to 24,673.84 and posted a 2.3 percent drop for the week.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
