April 8 Indian shares closed little changed on Friday as investors took a pause before a busy week of corporate results, but the stock indexes posted their biggest weekly fall in six due to profit-taking in recent outperformers.

The broader NSE index closed 0.12 percent higher at 7,555.20, but posted a 2 percent fall for the week.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.05 percent to 24,673.84 and posted a 2.3 percent drop for the week.

For the midday report, see

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)