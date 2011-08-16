BRIEF-Sunshine 100 China says Jan unaudited contracted sales is RMB439 mln
* On January group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB439 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's main stock index provisionally ended down 0.44 percent on Tuesday, after stagnant growth in Germany knocked European stocks lower further fuelling concerns about the health of the world economy.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 74.59 points at 16,765.04, with 20 of its components declining.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.24 percent at 5,060.95 points. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth Source text: (IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under: Tenor MCLR ( in % ) Overnight 8.20 One Month 8.40 Three Month 8.55 Six Month 8.60 One Year 8.80 Two Year 8.85 Three Year 8.95) Further company coverage:
