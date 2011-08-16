NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's main stock index provisionally ended down 0.44 percent on Tuesday, after stagnant growth in Germany knocked European stocks lower further fuelling concerns about the health of the world economy.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 74.59 points at 16,765.04, with 20 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.24 percent at 5,060.95 points. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)