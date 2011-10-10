MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian shares provisionally closed higher for the second straight session on Monday, rising 2.17 percent, joining the global rally after German and French leaders promised to announce fresh steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis by the end of the month .

Domestic software stocks led the gainers, while Tata Motors was the largest gaining stock.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 2.17 percent or 352.11 points at 16,584.65, with 25 of its components closing higher.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 1.87 percent to 4,979.60 points.

