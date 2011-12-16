MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian shares fell 2.5 percent to their lowest level in more than two years after heavy selling by funds in banking, metals and software stocks, analysts and traders said.

"There has been unwinding in bank stocks and futures. Investors had built positions in hopes of a softening in interest rates but have been disappointed," said Hitash Dang, vice president for institutional sales at Jaypee Capital.

At 3:16 p.m. (0946 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 2.1 percent at 15,513.43, but had fallen to 15,425.20 earlier, its lowest level since November, 2009.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 2.1 percent to 4,647.35. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)