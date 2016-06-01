June 1 Indian shares rose to their strongest level since late October on Wednesday as firms reliant on consumer demand, such as cigarette maker ITC, advanced on data showing the economy grew faster than expected in the March quarter.

The broader NSE index ended 0.24 percent higher at 8,179.95, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.17 percent at 26,713.93.

Shares of ITC closed nearly 3 percent higher, after rising as much as 3.18 percent to their highest level since Feb. 28, 2015 earlier in the session.

