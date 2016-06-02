June 2 Indian shares hit a seven-month high on Thursday, rebounding from earlier losses, as stocks such as Coal India Ltd rose on firmer commodity prices, while sentiment was also underpinned by hopes about the economy.

The broader NSE index ended 0.48 percent higher at 8,218.95, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.48 percent at 26,843.14, after earlier falling as much as 0.3 percent each.

Both the indexes touched their highest since late October.

Shares of Coal India ended up 3.42 percent, their highest close in more than two months, after the company raised coal prices. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)