June 29 India's NSE index rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday to post its biggest single-day percentage gain in two weeks, as auto and retail sector shares advanced after the federal government approved a pay hike for its employees.

Sentiment was also boosted by a global relief rally as the immediate impact of Brexit began to fade.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.94 percent at 8,204, recording its biggest single-day percentage gain since June 15.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.81 percent to 26,740.39.

