BRIEF-Philippine Bank of Communications clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
June 30 Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, erasing their losses suffered on Friday after Britons unexpectedly voted to exit the European Union, as investors focused on improving prospects of the domestic economy.
Hopes of a good monsoon and a recovery in earnings have boosted the market, with the broader NSE index surging more than 7 percent in the April-June quarter, its strongest since April-June 2014 and its first quarterly gain in five.
The NSE index ended 1.02 percent higher at 8,287.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.97 percent at 26,999.72.
For the midday report, see (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.