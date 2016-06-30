June 30 Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, erasing their losses suffered on Friday after Britons unexpectedly voted to exit the European Union, as investors focused on improving prospects of the domestic economy.

Hopes of a good monsoon and a recovery in earnings have boosted the market, with the broader NSE index surging more than 7 percent in the April-June quarter, its strongest since April-June 2014 and its first quarterly gain in five.

The NSE index ended 1.02 percent higher at 8,287.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.97 percent at 26,999.72.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)