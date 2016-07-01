July 1 India's broader NSE index hit its highest level in more than 10 months on Friday and its biggest weekly gain in five as expectations of a good monsoon and economic reform hopes continued to support auto and consumer goods stocks.

The NSE index ended up 0.49 percent at 8,328.35, after earlier rising as much as 0.83 percent to its highest since Aug. 20, 2015.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.54 percent at 27,144.91, after earlier touching its highest since Oct. 27, 2015.

For the week, the NSE index rose 2.5 percent while the BSE index gained 2.8 percent, their biggest weekly gains since the week ended on May 27.

