BRIEF-EIV Capital closes $450 mln Midstream Energy Private Equity Fund
* EIV Capital - final closing of EIV Capital Fund III, LP and its affiliates at its hard cap of $450 million, surpassing original $350 million target Source text for Eikon:
June 10 Indian shares ended lower on Friday, marking their first weekly loss in three, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week and a vote in Britain later this month about whether to leave the European Union.
The BSE index fell 0.48 percent to 26,635.75, falling 0.77 percent for the week.
The broader NSE index declined 0.41 percent to 8,170.05, down 0.62 percent this week.
For midday report see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* EIV Capital - final closing of EIV Capital Fund III, LP and its affiliates at its hard cap of $450 million, surpassing original $350 million target Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gladstone Commercial Corporation announces sale of Franklin Township, NJ property for $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: