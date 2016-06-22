June 22 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, a day ahead of the Brexit referendum, with Tata Motors declining on worries its unit Jaguar Land Rover would be hit if Britain leaves the European Union.

The BSE index ended 0.18 percent lower at 26,765.65, while the broader NSE index closed down 0.2 percent at 8,203.70.

Tata Motors fell 2.5 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)