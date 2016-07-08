BRIEF-W. R. Berkley Q4 earnings per share $1.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 8 India's benchmark BSE index edged lower on Friday and posted a small weekly loss as investors braced themselves for the start of the quarterly earnings season, with global equity markets cautiously lower ahead of U.S. jobs data.
The BSE index fell 0.27 percent to close at 27,126.90. It fell 0.07 percent for the week.
The broader NSE index ended down 0.18 percent at 8,323.20, posting a gain of 0.12 percent for the week.
For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
LONDON, Jan 31 Some British-based financial services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial services minister said on Tuesday.