July 8 India's benchmark BSE index edged lower on Friday and posted a small weekly loss as investors braced themselves for the start of the quarterly earnings season, with global equity markets cautiously lower ahead of U.S. jobs data.

The BSE index fell 0.27 percent to close at 27,126.90. It fell 0.07 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.18 percent at 8,323.20, posting a gain of 0.12 percent for the week.

