Aug 1 Indian shares edged lower on Monday, retreating from earlier gains as investors booked profits and as ICICI Bank slumped after posting disappointing results.

ICICI Bank lost 5.1 percent as its results fell short of estimates late on Friday. Other lenders also fell, with State Bank of India ending down 0.9 percent.

The broader NSE index fell 0.02 percent to 8,636.55, after earlier rising as much as 0.84 percent to its highest level since April 16, 2015.

The benchmark BSE index lost 0.17 percent to end at 28,003.12, after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 10, 2015.

