Aug 4 Indian shares ended slightly higher on Thursday, as investors welcomed the long-awaited passage of the goods and services tax (GST), though gains were tempered by concerns about the amount of work needed to bring the reforms into reality.

The broader NSE index ended 0.07 percent higher at 8,551.10 points, after rising as much as 0.66 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.06 percent higher at 27,714.37 points, after gaining as much as 0.81 percent.

