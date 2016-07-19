July 19 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday as
state-run banks gained after the government said it would infuse
229.15 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) in 13 state-run banks this
fiscal year as part of a previously announced plan.
Those gains helped offset earlier losses after sliding oil
prices hit Asian markets and retail heavyweight Hindustan
Unilever posted disappointing volume growth.
The BSE index rose 0.15 percent to 27,787.62, after
earlier falling as much as 0.39 percent.
The broader NSE index rose 0.23 percent to 8,528.55,
after falling as much as 0.38 percent earlier in the day.
State Bank of India rose 0.37 percent, but
Hindustan Unilever fell 2.9 percent.
($1 = 67.1500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)