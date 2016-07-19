July 19 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday as state-run banks gained after the government said it would infuse 229.15 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) in 13 state-run banks this fiscal year as part of a previously announced plan.

Those gains helped offset earlier losses after sliding oil prices hit Asian markets and retail heavyweight Hindustan Unilever posted disappointing volume growth.

The BSE index rose 0.15 percent to 27,787.62, after earlier falling as much as 0.39 percent.

The broader NSE index rose 0.23 percent to 8,528.55, after falling as much as 0.38 percent earlier in the day.

State Bank of India rose 0.37 percent, but Hindustan Unilever fell 2.9 percent.

For the midday report, see ($1 = 67.1500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)