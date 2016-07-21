July 21 Indian shares fell on Thursday to post their biggest daily percentage loss in four weeks after earnings from HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank raised some concerns about bad loans ratios in the sector.

HDFC Bank fell 0.3 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 2.8 percent. Both banks hit record highs earlier in the session

The BSE index fell 0.74 percent to 27,710.52.

The broader NSE index lost 0.65 percent to end at 8,510.10, retreating after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 in the previous session.

