Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 India's NSE index rose for the second successive session on Thursday to its highest since April 2015 as sentiments were lifted by positive earnings of companies such as Bharti Airtel.
The BSE index closed 0.66 percent up at 28,208.62 points.
The broader NSE index ended 0.59 percent higher at 8,666.30 points.
Asian Paints ended as the top percentage gainer on the NSE after hitting a record high earlier in the session.
For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)