Aug 5 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday to notch up their biggest daily gain in almost four weeks after the Bank of England's stimulus plan lifted markets worldwide, while the passage of the Goods and Services Tax boosted sentiment.

The broader NSE index climbed 1.54 percent to 8,683.15 points. It rose 0.52 percent on the week, posting a second consecutive weekly gain.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.31 percent at 28,078.35 points, marking a weekly gain of 0.09 percent.

Both indexes recorded their biggest daily percentage gains since July 11.

For midday report see (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)