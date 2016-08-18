Aug 18 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, snapping two days of losses, as global sentiment got a boost after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers were split over whether to raise interest rates soon.

The broader NSE index rose 0.57 percent to 8,673.25, its highest close since Aug. 9.

The BSE index climbed 0.42 percent to 28,123.44.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)