Aug 10 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, posting their worst fall in more than six weeks, as investors weighed whether a recent rally in equities may have been overdone, with drug maker Lupin Ltd down on concerns over its earnings outlook.

The broader NSE index closed down 1.19 percent at 8,575.30. It dropped as much as 1.3 percent earlier in the day and posted its worst fall since June 24.

The benchmark BSE index ended 1.1 percent lower at 27,774.88, its worst single-day decline since June 24.

It fell as much as 1.24 percent earlier in the session.

Lupin, India's third-largest drugmaker, fell about 4 percent due to worries about its profit margins in the June-quarter and concerns about its outlook, especially in the United States.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)