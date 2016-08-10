Aug 10 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on
Wednesday, posting their worst fall in more than six weeks, as
investors weighed whether a recent rally in equities may have
been overdone, with drug maker Lupin Ltd down on
concerns over its earnings outlook.
The broader NSE index closed down 1.19 percent at
8,575.30. It dropped as much as 1.3 percent earlier in the day
and posted its worst fall since June 24.
The benchmark BSE index ended 1.1 percent lower at
27,774.88, its worst single-day decline since June 24.
It fell as much as 1.24 percent earlier in the session.
Lupin, India's third-largest drugmaker, fell about 4 percent
due to worries about its profit margins in the June-quarter and
concerns about its outlook, especially in the United States.
For the midday report, click
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)