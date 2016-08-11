BRIEF-Jordan Investment Trust FY profit rises
* FY net profit 946,410 dinars versus 121,223 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jCkBYZ) Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Indian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday after posting their worst fall in nearly seven weeks in the previous session, as continued heavy buying by foreign investors helped lift blue chips such as ITC Ltd even though overall sentiment remained cautious.
The broader NSE index closed up 0.2 percent at 8,592.15, after falling as much as 0.41 percent earlier in the day.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.31 percent higher at 27,859.60, after declining as much as 0.28 percent earlier in the session.
Shares of cigarette maker ITC rose 2.1 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the previous three sessions, while Reliance Industries gained 1 percent after closing 2.6 percent lower on Wednesday.
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
ALMATY, Feb 1 South Korea's Kookmin Bank plans to sell its 41.93 percent stake in Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit to a group of Kazakh investors that includes Tsesnabank, CenterCredit said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.