Aug 12 India's BSE index rose 1 percent
on Friday and posted its third straight weekly gain, as State
Bank of India surged on a smaller-than-expected rise in
June-quarter bad loans, while a rally in crude prices also
boosted energy stocks.
The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.05 percent at 28,152.40,
posting a gain of 0.26 percent for the week.
The broader NSE index ended 0.93 percent higher at
8,672.15, recording a fall of 0.13 percent for the week.
Indian markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday.
Shares of State Bank of India jumped 7.1 percent, while
Reliance Industries rose 2.1 percent.
