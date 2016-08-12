Aug 12 India's BSE index rose 1 percent on Friday and posted its third straight weekly gain, as State Bank of India surged on a smaller-than-expected rise in June-quarter bad loans, while a rally in crude prices also boosted energy stocks.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.05 percent at 28,152.40, posting a gain of 0.26 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.93 percent higher at 8,672.15, recording a fall of 0.13 percent for the week.

Indian markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday.

Shares of State Bank of India jumped 7.1 percent, while Reliance Industries rose 2.1 percent.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)